BON JOVI Release New Song "American Reckoning"; Lyric Video

Bon Jovi's new song, “American Reckoning", is out now. The song, written by Jon Bon Jovi, offers a deeply compelling look at current times.

“American Reckoning” will also be on the band’s forthcoming album, Bon Jovi 2020, which takes a critical view of this staggering and historic year. The song is available from Island Records on all digital platforms here - with 100% of the band and Island Records’ net proceeds from the download of “American Reckoning” to support the Bryan Stevenson’s Equal Justice Initiative thru December 31, 2020.

“I was moved to write American Reckoning as a witness to history,” said Jon Bon Jovi, “I believe the greatest gift of an artist is the ability to use their voice to speak to issues that move us.”

Bon Jovi 2020 can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Beautiful Drug"

"Unbroken"

"Limitless"

"Luv Can"

"Brothers In Arms"

"Story Of Love"

"Lower The Flag"

"Let It Rain"

"Shine"

"Blood In The Water"

Deluxe Edition bonus tracks:

"Do What You Can"

"American Reckoning"

