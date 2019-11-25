BON JOVI, ROGER WATERS, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES Land On Pollstar's Top 20 Touring Artists Of The Decade List

Pollstar have released their list of the Top 20 Touring Artists Of The Decade.

"We have spent the decade chronicling the live industry that has seen the touring titans of the era - both old and new - take it to the next level. Rising stars like Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have emerged to join the ranks of U2 (the decade’s No. 1 artist), The Rolling Stones, Pink, Beyoncé & Jay-Z - just a handful of the powerhouse headliners that have traveled the global highways and byways during the past decade.

"Capturing box-office data is daily fare for Pollstar, and since 2010 we have seen growth in practically every aspect of the live entertainment business. With average ticket prices that have risen 38% since 2010 and an average gross per show showing an 87% climb over the past ten years, it is full steam ahead."

Landing on the list are Bon Jovi (#6), Roger Waters (#10), Metallica (#12), and Guns N' Roses (#13). Find out who else made the cut at Pollstar.com.