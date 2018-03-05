BON JOVI Streaming Official Music Video For New Single "When We Were Us"

An official video for Bon Jovi's new single, "When We Were Us", is available for streaming below.

Bon Jovi performed the single, from the reissued version of their This House Is Not For Sale album, on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on February 22nd. You can also watch video of that performance.

Bon Jovi’s former #1 album, This House Is Not for Sale, is back atop the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. The set re-enters the tally with 120,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending March 1st, according to Nielsen Music, up from a negligible figure in the previous week. Essentially all of its sum is traditional album sales. The surge back to #1 is owed nearly entirely to sales generated by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with Bon Jovi’s upcoming US arena tour.

Tour dates:

March

14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

April

2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

26 - Chicago, IL - United Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

May

2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena