BON JOVI Streaming Official Music Video For New Single "When We Were Us"
March 5, 2018, 8 hours ago
An official video for Bon Jovi's new single, "When We Were Us", is available for streaming below.
Bon Jovi performed the single, from the reissued version of their This House Is Not For Sale album, on CBS' The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on February 22nd. You can also watch video of that performance.
Bon Jovi’s former #1 album, This House Is Not for Sale, is back atop the Billboard 200 chart for a second week. The set re-enters the tally with 120,000 equivalent album units earned in the week ending March 1st, according to Nielsen Music, up from a negligible figure in the previous week. Essentially all of its sum is traditional album sales. The surge back to #1 is owed nearly entirely to sales generated by a concert ticket/album sale redemption offer with Bon Jovi’s upcoming US arena tour.
Tour dates:
March
14 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
17 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
22 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
23 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
25 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
April
2 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
26 - Chicago, IL - United Center
28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center
May
2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena