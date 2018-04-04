BON JOVI - This Week's Montreal Concerts Rescheduled Due To Illness; New Dates In May Confirmed

Unfortunately due to band and crew members being affected by the flu epidemic, the scheduled Bon Jovi concerts on April 4th and 5th at the Bell Centre in Montreal have been rescheduled for May 17th and 18th. Tickets for the April 4th concert will be honoured on May 17th and tickets for the April 5th concert will be honoured on May 18th. Bon Jovi apologize for the inconvenience.

Remaining dates on Bon Jovi's current North American tour are listed below.

April

7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

26 - Chicago, IL - United Center

28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center

May

2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre