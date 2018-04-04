BON JOVI - This Week's Montreal Concerts Rescheduled Due To Illness; New Dates In May Confirmed
April 4, 2018, 30 minutes ago
Unfortunately due to band and crew members being affected by the flu epidemic, the scheduled Bon Jovi concerts on April 4th and 5th at the Bell Centre in Montreal have been rescheduled for May 17th and 18th. Tickets for the April 4th concert will be honoured on May 17th and tickets for the April 5th concert will be honoured on May 18th. Bon Jovi apologize for the inconvenience.
Remaining dates on Bon Jovi's current North American tour are listed below.
April
7 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
8 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
18 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center
20 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
26 - Chicago, IL - United Center
28 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center
May
2 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
5 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
7 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
9 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
10 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
12 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre
14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
17 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
18 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre