BON JOVI - Title Of New Album Revealed

According to a Variety report, Jon Bon Jovi revealed the title of his band’s new album on Tuesday night on board the Runaway to Paradise Mediterranean Cruise. Speaking to fans in the Norwegian Pearl’s intimate Stardust Theater, Bon Jovi shared that the new record will be titled: Bon Jovi: 2020.

“This House is Not For Sale dealt with personal matters, and now it’s behind us,” he said during an acoustic set. “Now I have clear vision moving forward.”

Bon Jovi added that the album will feature more “socially conscious” themes, including songs about veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and the recent shootings in Ohio and Texas.

“I’m very happy with it,” he said. “It’s a different record.”

Bon Jovi performed "Runaway" in Sønderborg, Denmark during their 2019 This House Is Not For Sale Tour through Europe. Watch this professionally-filmed footage: