BON JOVI To Release This House Is Not For Sale Coffee Table Book In October

Bon Jovi has announced a new addition to their always exclusive coffee table books. This House Is Not For Sale, the book, will be released in October and is currently available for pre-order at bonjoviofficialmerch.com.

Intimate, candid, and visually stunning, This House is Not For Sale offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Bon Jovi, rock icons at the very top of their game, as they do everything from recording their latest chart-topping record to leaving it all on stage for the fans night after night on their latest tour. This House is Not For Sale features over 150 dramatic photographs, many never-before-seen, taken by official Bon Jovi photographer David Bergman, and strikingly honest interviews with each band member by acclaimed music journalist Ray Waddell.

Three editions are included in this very special pre-order.