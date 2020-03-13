BON JOVI Touring Guitarist JOHN SHANKS Featured In New Episode Of GibsonTV's "The Collection"

GibsonTV, the iconic, American-made guitar maker’s new, all-original, worldwide online network-features original series from the world’s best storytellers. GibsonTV has premiered the third episode of the series titled The Collection - a deep dive into the extraordinary, personal guitar collections of music’s biggest artists. All GibsonTV original shows are streamed via Gibson.com here

In this episode of The Collection (watch below), host Mark Agnesi checks out the mind-blowing guitar stash of songwriter, producer and guitarist John Shanks. John has sold over 60 million albums, 45 #1 Hit songs, 86 #1 albums and won a Grammy for "Producer of the Year" for his work with artists such as Melissa Ethridge, The Goo Goo Dolls, Bon Jovi, Michelle Branch, Sheryl Crow, Ashley Simpson and Fleetwood Mac. Aside from producing the last several Bon Jovi albums, John is also a member of the live band alongside fellow guitarist Phil X.

To people in the industry, his work is considered the gold standard. “John’s records have become the sound of Top Forty Radio,” Clive Davis told Rolling Stone. “He’s the father of that guitar-driven kid of pop sound.” A chameleon in the studio that improves and clarifies artists’ own voices rather than imposing a signature sound, John’s work continues to be diverse, eclectic and successful. As Sheryl Crow summarized to Rolling Stone, “John knows how to make stuff sound like it belongs on the radio.”

Watch as John takes Mark through his home and studio guitar and gear collections, which include: two 1959 Les Paul Standards, a 1958 Les Paul Standard Goldtop, two Factory Black, Factory Mono ES-355's (like Keith Richards). His entire Pelham Blue collection of guitars features a Trini Lopez, 1965 SG Standard, and a 12 string SG Melody Maker. John’s extensive acoustic guitar collection including a 1963 Hummingbird, 1938 J-35, and a Banner LG-2, as well as a one-of-a-kind, hand-etched Zemaitis electric, custom color Fenders, Rickenbackers and even a walk-through of his studio gear and incredible amplifier collection.

(Photo - Gibson)