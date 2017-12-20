BON SCOTT "Had A Very Separate Life To AC/DC," Says The Last Highway Author JESSE FINK

Jesse Fink’s new book, Bon: The Last Highway - The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC’s Back In Black, is now available in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The book will be published in 2018 in France and Japan.

In a new interview with The Sunday Post, Fink discusses the book.

On why he felt it was important to write a book about Bon’s final years, Fink reveals: "What happened in London on February 19, 1980 (Bon’s death) wasn’t an isolated, freak accident. There was a long build-up to it. The road to his oblivion started with his growing alcoholism and drug use. So the focus of the book is very much on Bon’s experiences in America between 1977 and 1979. I felt America was the blank part of his story - as well as his mysterious death, which had never been satisfactorily explained."

Asked who he spoke to, with AC/DC being very private, Fink says: "I interviewed hundreds of people happy to shed light on Bon’s private life. These included the most important women in his life. What became clear to me was that Bon had a very separate life to AC/DC. He was a different person away from the persona he adopted as lead singer. That was just an image, and he got trapped by it."

The legend of the man known around the world simply as ‘Bon’ only grows with each passing year – in death the AC/DC icon has become a god to millions of people – but how much of his story is myth and how much of the real man do we know? There have been books that claim to tell his story. They haven’t even come close.

Jesse Fink, author of the critically acclaimed international bestseller The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, leaves no stone unturned for Bon: The Last Highway.

Three years in the making, this is the original, forensic, unflinching and masterful biography Bon Scott has so richly deserved and music fans around the world have been waiting for.

The book is released simultaneously in a number of languages - English, Brazilian Portuguese, German, French and Japanese - with more editions to follow.

​Released by Penguin Random House (Australia and New Zealand), ECW Press (United States and Canada), Black & White Publishing ​(United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland), Le Castor Astral (France), Hannibal Verlag (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Disk Union (Japan) and Editora Saraiva (Brazil).

At the heart of Bon: The Last Highway is a special, and unlikely friendship between an Australian rock star and an alcoholic Texan troublemaker. Jesse Fink reveals its importance for the first time.

Leaving no stone unturned in a three-year journey that begins in Austin and ends in London, Fink takes the reader back to a legendary era for music that saw the relentless AC/DC machine achieve its commercial breakthrough but also threaten to come apart. With unprecedented access to Bon’s lovers, newly unearthed documents, and a trove of never-before-seen photos, Fink divulges startling new information about Bon’s last hours to solve the mystery of how he died.

Music fans around the world have been waiting for the original, forensic, unflinching, and masterful biography Bon Scott so richly deserves… and now, finally, it’s here.