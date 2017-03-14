BON SCOTT - New Biography To Be Released In November 2017

According to RTT News, a new biography based on late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott entitled Bon - The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC's Back in Black is scheduled for publication later this year. The new book comes from Jesse Fink, who previously wrote the AC/DC-centric book The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC.

A press release for Bon - The Last Highway: The Untold Story Of Bon Scott And AC/DC's Back in Black says it will explore the "special — and unlikely — friendship between an Australian rock star and an alcoholic Texan troublemaker."

The death of Bon Scott is the Da Vinci Code of rock. The legend of the man known around the world simply as "Bon" grows with each passing year; in death, AC/DC's trailblazing frontman has become a rock icon. But how much of it is myth?

At the heart of Bon: The Last Highway is a special -- and unlikely -- friendship between an Australian rock star and an alcoholic Texan troublemaker. Jesse Fink, author of the critically acclaimed international bestseller The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC, reveals its importance in Bon's story for the first time. Leaving no stone unturned in a journey that begins in Austin, 1977, and ends in London, 1980, Fink takes the reader back to the end of the '70s, a legendary era for music that saw the relentless AC/DC machine achieve its commercial breakthrough but also threaten to come apart. With unprecedented access to Bon's lovers, newly unearthed documents, and a trove of never-before-seen photos, Fink divulges startling new information about Bon's last hours to solve the mystery of how he died.

Music fans around the world have been waiting for the original, forensic, unflinching, and masterful biography Bon Scott so richly deserves -- and now, finally, it's here.

Bon - The Last Highway: The Untold Story of Bon Scott and AC/DC's Back in Black will be released on November 7th.

In early 2016, a heavy metal statue of AC/DC singer Bon Scott was revealed in the rocker’s Scottish home town. The 450 kg bronze is the first in Scotland of the star, who was born in Kirriemuir, Angus, but moved to Australia with his family when he was six.

Scott, who died in 1980 aged 33, is now celebrated every year with a three-day BonFest music festival in the town. This year’s highlight was the official unveiling of the eight-foot tall statue on Saturday, April 30th in front of an expected 2500 AC/DC lovers.

The Courier has followed up with a report on the official unveiling of the statue, including photos, here. An excerpt is available below:

The main Bonfest is a sell-out 1,000 ticket event, but John Crawford of organisers DD8 Music said he reckoned some 3,000 fans had flocked to the town from across the globe for the weekend celebration.

Sculptor John McKenna watched proudly as the covers were lifted to reveal the magnificent larger than life-sized artwork of Bon – microphone in one outstretched arm and a set of bagpipes tucked under the other.

The crowd also included Bonfest special guests Mark Evans,Tony Currenti and Bob Richards who all played with the band. and Melbourne fashion designer Mary Renshaw, whose new book Live Wire charts her friendship with the singer who was her soulmate.

Mary told The Courier it was an emotional first-time visit to Scotland.

“It is a fabulous thing to be here for, I have made so many friends,” she said.

“It has been a wonderful experience – and I thank Bon for that.”

Funded by fans from 32 countries around the world, the £45,000 statue will be the centrepiece of a memorial garden dedicated to Scott. It depicts the long-haired rocker in a sleeveless denim jacket and tight jeans, with one arm aloft and the other clutching bagpipes.

It is surrounded by a mosaic featuring Scott’s words: “And the music was good and the music was loud, and the singer turned to the crowd and said ‘Let there be rock’.”

