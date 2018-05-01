BON SCOTT's Ex-Wife To Honour Late AC/DC Frontman In His Hometown

The former wife of AC/DC frontman Bon Scott plans to visit his home town to honour the rock icon, reports The Scottish Sun. Irene Thornton wants to pay her respects to the late singer by making a pilgrimage to the statue of her ex-husband in Kirriemuir, Angus.

Two years ago diehard fans crowdfunded the £50,000 monument after another bronze sculpture was unveiled in Fremantle, Australia, where the star grew up after his family emigrated Down Under.

Irene, 67, says: “I think both statues are wonderful tributes. I have only seen photos of the Scottish one and watched the unveiling online. It was really emotional seeing the pipers standing by his statue in Scotland. It’s lovely as Bon played in a pipe band in Fremantle with his dad Chick when he was young.”

