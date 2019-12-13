BONDED Feat. Former SODOM, SUICIDAL ANGELS Members Release Second Single “Suit Murderer”

Bonded, the new group featuring former Sodom members Bernd “Bernemann” Kost (guitars) and Markus “Makka” Freiwald (drums), will release their debut album, Rest In Violence, on January 17 via Century Media Records.

Bonded, who also feature second guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-Suicidal Angels), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (Assassin) in their lineup ranks, have created nothing short of a highly versatile and hard-hitting thrash metal debut together with producer Cornelius Rambadt (Sodom, Disbelief, Onkel Tom) at the Rambado Recording Studio in Essen, Germany.

The second single off Rest In Violence is being unveiled today with the track “Suit Murderer”. Check out the video clip directed by Nico Schiesewitz / Vizo Films below.

Bonded commented as follows: "We proudly present you our new single ‘Suit Murderer’. This brutal old-school thrash-attack is a straight and explicit lyrical statement to confront politicians, big business-bankers (a.k.a. ‘the men in power’) with their own ruthless and inhuman ways! So better fasten your seatbelts, get ready to fight for your rights and resist 'em all! We hope you enjoy the video-clip, which was again produced by Nico Schiesewitz / VIZO-Films. Stay bonded for more news and tunes soon..."

Rest In Violence also showcases Overkill’s Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth as guest vocalist as well as former Kreator bass-player Christian “Speesy” Giesler on the album’s title track and the release comes with artwork by Björn Gooßes / Killustrations (Aborted, The Crown, Carnal Forge), which can be seen below.

The album’s limited first-pressing edition CD will come with O-Card packaging, a sticker and two inserted bonus tracks: “The Beginning Of The End” and “To Each His Own”. The album is also available as LP on 180gr. vinyl, both on black vinyl as well as in the following limited coloured editions:

- 200x copies White vinyl - CM Distro & Webshop

- 200x copies Dark Green vinyl - Nuclear Blast

- 100x copies Red vinyl - BONDED liveshows

Pre-order the album here.

Rest In Violence tracklisting:

"Godgiven"

"Suit Murderer"

"Rest In Violence"

"Je Suis Charlie"

"The Rattle & The Snake"

"No Cure For Life"

"Where Silence Reverberates"

"Galaxy M87"

"Arrival"

"The Outer Rim"

"Suit Murderer" video:

"Je Suis Charlie" video:

“Godgiven” (pre-production):





Live dates:

January

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Thrash Speed Burn Festival

March

21 - Essen, Germany - Endzeit Festival

Lineup:

Ingo Bajonczak - Vocals

Bernd “Bernemann” Kost - Guitar

Chris Tsitsis - Guitar

Marc Hauschild - Bass

Markus “Makka” Freiwald - Drums