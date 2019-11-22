BONDED Feat. Former SODOM, SUICIDAL ANGELS Members To Release Debut Album, Rest In Violence, In January; "Je Suis Charlie" Music Video Streaming

Bonded, the new group by former Sodom members Bernd “Bernemann” Kost (guitars) and Markus “Makka” Freiwald (drums), have announced the release of their debut album, Rest In Violence, on January 17 via Century Media Records.

Bonded, who also feature second guitarist Chris Tsitsis (ex-Suicidal Angels), bassist Marc Hauschild and vocalist Ingo Bajonczak (Assassin) in their lineup ranks, have created nothing short of a highly versatile and hard-hitting thrash metal debut together with producer Cornelius Rambadt (Sodom, Disbelief, Onkel Tom) at the Rambado Recording Studio in Essen, Germany.

A first single off Rest In Violence is unveiled today with the track “Je Suis Charlie”. Check out the video clip, directed by Nico Schiesewitz / Vizo Films, below.

Bonded comments: “Hey Metalheadz! We are pleased to launch the first single from our upcoming album Rest In Violence for all of you today. The track is called 'Je Suis Charlie' and lyrically brings forth a straight message and upright statement for the freedom of speech and against any religious oppression! We really hope you will enjoy the song and its video clip directed by Nico Schiesewitz / Vizo Films. Stay tuned for more Bonded news soon…”

Rest In Violence also showcases Overkill’s Bobby “Blitz” Ellsworth as guest vocalist as well as former Kreator bass-player Christian “Speesy” Giesler on the album’s title track and the release comes with artwork by Björn Gooßes / Killustrations (Aborted, The Crown, Carnal Forge), which can be seen below.

The album’s limited first-pressing edition CD will come with O-Card packaging, a sticker and two inserted bonus tracks: “The Beginning Of The End” and “To Each His Own”. The album is also available as LP on 180gr. vinyl, both on black vinyl as well as in the following limited coloured editions:

- 200x copies White vinyl - CM Distro & Webshop

- 200x copies Dark Green vinyl - Nuclear Blast

- 100x copies Red vinyl - BONDED liveshows

Pre-order the album here.

Rest In Violence tracklisting:

"Godgiven"

"Suit Murderer"

"Rest In Violence"

"Je Suis Charlie"

"The Rattle & The Snake"

"No Cure For Life"

"Where Silence Reverberates"

"Galaxy M87"

"Arrival"

"The Outer Rim"

"Je Suis Charlie" video:

“Godgiven” (pre-production):





Live dates:

January

17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Thrash Speed Burn Festival

March

21 - Essen, Germany - Endzeit Festival

Lineup:

Ingo Bajonczak - Vocals

Bernd “Bernemann” Kost - Guitar

Chris Tsitsis - Guitar

Marc Hauschild - Bass

Markus “Makka” Freiwald - Drums