BONFIRE Announce European Tour Dates

Bonfire will release their new album Byte The Bullet on March 24th via UDR Music. The band has announced European tour dates in support of the album.

Dates:

April

1 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz3

2 – Madrid, Spain – Chango

14 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Musigburg

22 – Maubeuge, France – La Luna

27 – Bruchsal, Germany – Fabrik

March

3 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik

4 – Giessen, Germany – Jokus Club

5 – Neuss, Germany – Partytur-Halle

6 – Fischach, Germany – Staudenlandhalle

13 – Ibiza, Spain – Hard Rock Hell Festival

June

16 – Offenahusen, Germany – Kucha Festival

July

15 – Jamboree, Germany – Open Air

23 – Regensburg, Germany – Piazza Open Air

August

3 – Gunzburg, Germany – Open Air

12 – Gossau, Switzerland – Rock On Open Air

19 – Rohn, Germany – Rock Open Air

September

2 – Zgierz, Poland – City Of Power Open Air

October

20 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion

21 – Memmingen, Germany – Kaminwerk

December

19 – Nurnberg, Germany – Hirsch

20 – Oberhausen, Germany

21 – Augsburg, Germany – Spectrum

22 – Ingolstadt, Germany – Eventhalle

23 – Burglengenfeld, Germany – VAZ

In 2016, Hans Ziller made a pledge to make Bonfire great again. He recruited a new face to the line-up, German vocalist Alexx Stahl. With Bonfire veterans guitarist Hans Ziller, guitarist Frank Pane and bassist Ronnie Parkes, in the addition to Alexx Stahl and drummer Tim Breideband, Bonfire now have the fire and energy they were so well known, a force to be reckoned with once again.

Bonfire recorded Byte The Bullet at Flatliners Studios in their hometown of Ingolstadt, Germany.

Tracklisting:

“Power Train”

“Stand Up 4 Rock”

“Praying 4 A Miracle”

“Some Kinda Evil”

“Lonely Nights”

“Byte The Bullet”

“Locomotive Breath”

“Reach For The Sky”

“Sweet Surrender”

“Friedensreich”

“InstruMetal”

“Too Far From Heaven”

“Without You”

“Sweet Obsession”

“Praying 4 A Miracle” video:

“Locomotive Breath” video:

“Locomotive Breath” making of: