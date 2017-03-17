BONFIRE Announce European Tour Dates
March 17, 2017, an hour ago
Bonfire will release their new album Byte The Bullet on March 24th via UDR Music. The band has announced European tour dates in support of the album.
Dates:
April
1 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz3
2 – Madrid, Spain – Chango
14 – Aarburg, Switzerland – Musigburg
22 – Maubeuge, France – La Luna
27 – Bruchsal, Germany – Fabrik
March
3 – Ludwigsburg, Germany – Rockfabrik
4 – Giessen, Germany – Jokus Club
5 – Neuss, Germany – Partytur-Halle
6 – Fischach, Germany – Staudenlandhalle
13 – Ibiza, Spain – Hard Rock Hell Festival
June
16 – Offenahusen, Germany – Kucha Festival
July
15 – Jamboree, Germany – Open Air
23 – Regensburg, Germany – Piazza Open Air
August
3 – Gunzburg, Germany – Open Air
12 – Gossau, Switzerland – Rock On Open Air
19 – Rohn, Germany – Rock Open Air
September
2 – Zgierz, Poland – City Of Power Open Air
October
20 – Mannheim, Germany – MS Connexion
21 – Memmingen, Germany – Kaminwerk
December
19 – Nurnberg, Germany – Hirsch
20 – Oberhausen, Germany
21 – Augsburg, Germany – Spectrum
22 – Ingolstadt, Germany – Eventhalle
23 – Burglengenfeld, Germany – VAZ
In 2016, Hans Ziller made a pledge to make Bonfire great again. He recruited a new face to the line-up, German vocalist Alexx Stahl. With Bonfire veterans guitarist Hans Ziller, guitarist Frank Pane and bassist Ronnie Parkes, in the addition to Alexx Stahl and drummer Tim Breideband, Bonfire now have the fire and energy they were so well known, a force to be reckoned with once again.
Bonfire recorded Byte The Bullet at Flatliners Studios in their hometown of Ingolstadt, Germany.
Tracklisting:
“Power Train”
“Stand Up 4 Rock”
“Praying 4 A Miracle”
“Some Kinda Evil”
“Lonely Nights”
“Byte The Bullet”
“Locomotive Breath”
“Reach For The Sky”
“Sweet Surrender”
“Friedensreich”
“InstruMetal”
“Too Far From Heaven”
“Without You”
“Sweet Obsession”
“Praying 4 A Miracle” video:
“Locomotive Breath” video:
“Locomotive Breath” making of: