BONFIRE Bassist RONNIE PARKES Talks New Album - "We're Not Trying To Reinvent The Wheel, We're Not Trying To Sound Like RAMMSTEIN Because We're German"

German rockers, Bonfire, released their new 14-track album, Fistful Of Fire, on April 3rd via AFM Records. Bassist Ronnie Parkes took the time to talk with Metal Radio Express about the new album, Bonfire’s current line-up, the experience of making their new video “Rock And Roll Survivors”, and more.

Ronnie: "The band is from 1986, so we're not trying to reinvent the wheel, we're not trying to sound like Rammstein because we're German or because that's the new style of music that people listen to. We keep to what we always did and try to add some newer elements like production. Moreso than trying to rewrite history."

The combination of toughness and great melodies suites Bonfire perfectly. The band show again all their typical trademarks, dearly beloved by fans all around the globe: charismatic vocals, catchy riffs and hooks and driving grooves.

Fistful Of Fire is definitely one of the toughest Bonfire albums ever. “This development already became apparent the last time around,” explains guitarist and founder member Hans Ziller. “However, this time our approach was even more focused and consistent."

Tracklisting:

"The Joker"

"Gotta Get Away"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Ride The Blade"

"When An Old Man Cries"

"Rock'n'Roll Survivors"

"Fire And Ice"

"Warrior"

"Fire Etude"

"Breaking Out"

"Fistful Of Fire"

"The Surge"

"Gloryland"

"When An Old Man Cries" (Acoustic Version)

"The Devil Made Me Do It" video:

"Rock'n'Roll Survivors" video: