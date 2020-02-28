BONFIRE Debut Official Music Video For New Song "Rock'n'Roll Survivors"

German rockers, Bonfire, will release their new 14-track album, Fistful Of Fire, on April 3 via AFM Records. Watch a video for the song "Rock'n'Roll Survivors" below.

The combination of toughness and great melodies suites Bonfire perfectly. The band show again all their typical trademarks, dearly beloved by fans all around the globe: charismatic vocals, catchy riffs and hooks and driving grooves.

Fistful Of Fire is definitely one of the toughest Bonfire albums ever. “This development already became apparent the last time around,” explains guitarist and founder member Hans Ziller. “However, this time our approach was even more focused and consistent."

Pre-order the album in various formats here.

Tracklisting:

"The Joker"

"Gotta Get Away"

"The Devil Made Me Do It"

"Ride The Blade"

"When An Old Man Cries"

"Rock'n'Roll Survivors"

"Fire And Ice"

"Warrior"

"Fire Etude"

"Breaking Out"

"Fistful Of Fire"

"The Surge"

"Gloryland"

"When An Old Man Cries" (Acoustic Version)

"Rock'n'Roll Survivors" video:

Find Bonfire's Fistful Of Fire tour itinerary here.