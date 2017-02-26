BONFIRE Debut “Praying 4 A Miracle” Music Video

Bonfire have released a video for “Praying 4 A Miracle”, featured on their new album, Byte The Bullet, out on March 24th. Find the new video.

In 2016, Hans Ziller made a pledge to make Bonfire great again. He recruited a new face to the line-up, German vocalist Alexx Stahl. With Bonfire veterans guitarist Hans Ziller, guitarist Frank Pane and bassist Ronnie Parkes, in the addition to Alexx Stahl and drummer Tim Breideband, Bonfire now have the fire and energy they were so well known, a force to be reckoned with once again.

Bonfire recorded Byte The Bullet at Flatliners Studios in their hometown of Ingolstadt, Germany.

Tracklisting:

“Power Train”

“Stand Up 4 Rock”

“Praying 4 A Miracle”

“Some Kinda Evil”

“Lonely Nights”

“Byte The Bullet”

“Locomotive Breath”

“Reach For The Sky”

“Sweet Surrender”

“Friedensreich”

“InstruMetal”

“Too Far From Heaven”

“Without You”

“Sweet Obsession”

“Praying 4 A Miracle” video:

“Locomotive Breath” video:

“Locomotive Breath” making of: