BONFIRE Sign With AFM Records; New Album Due In Spring 2018

After Bonfire's latest studio records Glörious (2015) and Byte The Bullet (2017) both made it to the Top 50 of the German album chart and more than 160 live shows played in the last two years, AFM Records and Bonfire decided to strike a new path together.

During the more than 30-year history of the band, there were of course several different label partners releasing Bonfire's 16 studio records and some were not available at times. So in the fall of 2017, big parts of Bonfire's back catalogue will be made available again before the new album will be released in spring 2018.

Besides being in the studio to record their next record, Bonfire will be on tour for the rest of the year. Find the band’s complete tour schedule at Bonfire.de.

Bonfire are:

Hans Ziller (guitar, backing vocals)

Alexx Stahl (lead vocals)

Ronnie Parkes (bass, backing vocals)

Tim Breideband (drums)

Frank Pané (guitar, backing vocals)