BONFIRE Streaming Cover Of SURVIVOR Hit "Eye Of The Tiger" From Upcoming Legends Album

Bonfire will release Legends, an outstanding tribute album to all the rock legends that take part in the Bonfire & Friends tour in November 2018. The album will be available via AFM Records on October 19th. Their take on Survivor's smash hit "Eye Of The Tiger" is available for streaming below.

Tracklisting:

CD 1:

"Africa"

"Hold The Line"

"Rosanna"

"Man On The Silver Mountain"

"I Surrender"

"Stone Cold"

"Death Alley Driver"

"Black Masquerade"

"Burning Heart"

"Eye Of The Tiger"

"Caught In The Game"

"Doctor Doctor"

"Lights Out"

"Rock Bottom"

"Child In Time"

CD 2:

"Jet City Woman"

"Silent Lucidity"

"Eyes Of A Stranger"

"Tears In The Rain"

"The First Time"

"Save Up All Your Tears"

"Hot Cherie"

"Dr. Love"

"Hallelujah"

"Rebellion"

"Heavy Metal Breakdown"

"Love Don't Lie"

"I Wanna Be Loved"

"King Of Dreams"

"Frei wie die Geier"

"Erinnerung"

"Alt wie ein Baum"

"Eye Of The Tiger":

"Africa":

Find out more about their upcoming Bonfire & Friends tour here.

Lineup:

Alexx Stahl (Vocals)

Hans Ziller (Guitar)

Frank Pané (Guitar)

Ronnie Parkes (Bass)

Tim Breideband (Drums)