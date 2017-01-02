Bonzo Bash, RANDY RHOADS Remembered, A Farewell To Kings (A Salute To 4 Decades Of RUSH Music) Combine As BashFest at Winter NAMM

Bashfest 2017 shapes up to be best year yet for classic rock’s fans and all-star players.

After much-hyped speculation, Tichy/Sutton Productions is pleased to announce the first round of artists who will be participating in the 4th annual BashFest at the Yost Theater in Santa Ana, CA in January 2017. For three nights, some of music’s most prolific artists will come together and pay tribute to their heroes for a legendary weekend of music and madness.

Producers Brian Tichy and Joe Sutton﻿ have been creating unique celebration concerts for the past several years, and have now combined them into one weekend of music and madness to coincide with NAMM January 18, 19 & 20, 2017.

Wednesday, January 18th, 2017 kicks off BashFest with A Farewell To Kings (A Salute To 4 Decades Of Rush Music). So far the lineup is as follows:

House Band:

Francesco DiCosmo (Thin Lizzy, Montrose) - bass, vocals

Walter Ino (Survivor) - Guitar

Jonathan Sindelman (Alan White Band, Keith Emerson Band) - keyboards

Brian Tichy (AFTK Founder, The Dead Daisies) - drums

Special Guests:

Joe Bergamini (Author of Neil Peart’s Taking Center Stage Book) - drums

Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Flotsam & Jetsam) - drums

Phil Demmel (Machine Head) - guitar

Shane Gaalaas (Yngwie Malmsteen. Michael Schenker) - drums

Andy Galeon (Death Angel) - drums

Marzi Montazeri (Philip H. Anselmo And The Illegals) - guitar

Joe Travers (Zappa Plays Zappa) - drums

Chas West (Resurrection Kings, Bonham) - vocals

Thursday, January 19th, 2017 the madness continues with Randy Rhoads Remembered﻿, a celebration of the brilliant and original Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Randy Rhoads. Tichy and Sutton created this event in 2013 after agreeing Randy Rhoads surely deserved recognition for his musical impact. They are both huge fans of Rhoads, and Tichy himself played with Ozzy Osbourne. Randy’s brother Kelle performs and his sister Kathy Rhoads, shares her stories making this a very touching and personal experience for all involved.

The following artists have been confirmed as participants in Randy Rhoads Remembered:

House Band, The Madmen:

Dewey Bragg (Kill Devil Hill) - vocals

Steve Ferlazzo (Lucky Strike Soundcheck Live Founder) - keyboards

Rudy Sarzo (Quiet Riot, Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake) - bass

Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol) - bass

Brian Tichy (Randy Rhoads Remembered Founder, The Dead Daisies) - drums

Guitarists:

Doug Aldrich (Dio, Whitesnake, The Dead Daisies)

Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest)

Marzi Montazeri (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals)

Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Stomp)

Rowan Robertson (Dio, Bang Tango, DC4)

Janet Robin (Student of Randy's / Lindsey Buckingham)

Monte Pittman (Madonna)

Brian Tichy (RRR Founder, The Dead Daisies)

Roy Z (Halford. Dickinson)

Special Guests:

Kelle Rhoads and his band

Kathy Rhoads D'Argenzio

Chas West (Bonham, Resurrection Kings)

Rounding off the weekend is the fan favorite Bonzo Bash. This will be the 3rd and final show of Bash Fest taking place on Friday, January 20th, 2017.

This was the first of these shows that Tichy & Sutton have produced, with the first one taking place September 25th, 2010, on the 30th anniversary of Bonham’s passing. They have since taken the show to both coasts, with BashFest 2017 sure to be the mightiest one yet. The show highlights the industry’s top drummers playing their favorite Led Zeppelin tunes. Each drummer will be accompanied by house band The Moby Dicks﻿.

The following artists have been confirmed to participate in this year’s Bonzo Bash:

Bonzo Bash 2017 is dedicated to the memory of Alphonse Mouzon (1948-2016) and co-hosted by drum legend Carmine Appice.

Drummers:

Rob Affuso (Skid Row, Four By Fate, Soulsystem)

Charlie Benante (Anthrax)

Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Flotsam & Jetsam)

Deen Castronovo (Journey, Revolution Saints, Ozzy Osbourne)

Jimmy D'Anda (Lynch Mob)

Johnny Dee (Doro Pesch, Britny Fox)

John Hummel (Matt O’Ree Band, Lady Gaga)

Ray Luzier (Korn)

Khurt Maier (Salty Dog)

Dave “Chilli” Moreno (Puddle Of Mudd)

Xavier Muriel (Buckcherry)

Stephen Perkins (Jane’s Addiction)

Gregg Potter (Buddy Rich Band)

Rich Redmond (Jason Aldean)

Jason Sutter (Smashmouth, Marilyn Manson, Chris Cornell)

Brian Tichy (Bonzo Bash Founder, The Dead Daisies)

Lez Warner (The Cult)

Simon Wright (AC/DC, Dio, Queensryche)

Special Guests:

Robert Mason (Warrant) - vocals

House Band, The Moby Dicks:

Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio, The Dead Daisies) - guitar

Steve Ferlazzo (Lucky Strike Soundcheck Live Founder) - keyboards

Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol) - bass

Brian Tichy (Bonzo Bash Founder, The Dead Daisies) - drums

Chas West (Bonham, Resurrection Kings) - vocals

For further information and ticketing options, visit Bashfest.us.