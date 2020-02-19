BOOK OF THE DEAD To Release Debut EP In April; "Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood" Demo Streaming

Hailing from the gruesome gutters of Maryland, Book OF The Dead are set to bring their brutal brand of Evil Dead-inspired shreddy melodic death metal to the extreme metal underground in furious fashion. The 3-piece death metal troupe is spawned from the life-withered flesh-prisons of members of Visceral Disgorge and Whisteria Cottage, along with an infusion of fresh bloodshred.

Truly an undead triumvirate, Book Of The Dead are extremely excited to breathe new life into a long dead and decayed manuscript, and are stoked to unleash their debut EP, entitled Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood, which is slated for release on April 10.

Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood was produced by Robert Polanco at Espaiatt Studios in Baltimore, MD, with mixing and mastering handled by the one and only Zack Ohren at Castle Ultimate Studios in Oakland, CA. The EP will see a release in both physical and digital formats, with the digital version being self released by the band, while the physical CD will see a Limited Edition run available exclusively via Rebel Pyro Musick.

Pre-orders will launch in conjunction with the release of the mastered version of the title track in the weeks to come. In the meantime, you can check out the demo version of the title track, "Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood", below.

Book Of The Dead is:

Charlie Marvel - Lead/Rhythm Guitar/Bass/Drums

Wes Walker - Lead/Rhythm Guitar

Mike Comegys - Vocals