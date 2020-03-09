BOOK OF THE DEAD Unveil EP Artwork, Launch Physical Pre-Orders

Maryland's twisted triumvirate, Book Of The Dead, has revealed the artwork for their Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood EP. The three-piece death metal troupe features members of Visceral Disgorge and Whisteria Cottage, along with an infusion of fresh blood.

Tracklisting:

"Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood"

"The Drachnid"

"Rathole To Rathole"

"The Offering"

Book Of The Dead are extremely excited to breathe new life into a long dead and decayed manuscript, and are stoked to unleash their debut EP, Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood, this Spring. Pre-orders for the Exclusive Limited Edition physical copy are now live at this location.