March 9, 2020, an hour ago

BOOK OF THE DEAD Unveil EP Artwork, Launch Physical Pre-Orders

Maryland's twisted triumvirate, Book Of The Dead, has revealed the artwork for their Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood EP. The three-piece death metal troupe features members of Visceral Disgorge and Whisteria Cottage, along with an infusion of fresh blood.

Tracklisting:

"Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood"
"The Drachnid"
"Rathole To Rathole"
"The Offering"

Book Of The Dead are extremely excited to breathe new life into a long dead and decayed manuscript, and are stoked to unleash their debut EP, Bound In Flesh, Inked In Blood, this Spring.  Pre-orders for the Exclusive Limited Edition physical copy are now live at this location



