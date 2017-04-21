BORDERS Release “Analyst” Music Video

Lincoln, UK-based tech-metallers, Borders, have released a video for their latest single, “Analyst”, taken from their Diagnosed EP (out now). Buy the EP here, and watch the new video below:

Having utterly obliterated the stages at UK Tech-Fest, Deadbolt and Mosh On The Tyne, as well as sharing the stage with the likes of Decapitated and Heart Of A Coward, Borders have upped the ante with Diagnosed, creating an even more ominous and demonic presence.

Their most punishingly dark and sinister record to date featuring new vocalist Jordan “JJ” Olifent, Diagnosed is a short release but apt in its meaning, symbolically referencing drugs, mental health, pharmaceutical companies governed by billion-dollar corporate industries, media manipulation and corruption with unique twists and messages in the lyrics. This delves deeper into personal stories and tragedies, which when factored into the already ferocious music, suggests the fire of Borders has only just been lit.