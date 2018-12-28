BØRGE RING - Academy Award-Winning Animator Who Worked On 1981 Film Heavy Metal Dies At 97

Animation World Network is reporting that director, animator, cartoonist and jazz musician Børge Ring, whose animated short film Anna & Bella won an Oscar in 1985, passed away yesterday (December 27th) at age 97.

The Danish artist was best known for directing three award-winning animated short films - Oh My Darling (1978), Anna & Bella (1984) and Run Of The Mill (1999) - though his credited television and film animation work dates back to the late 1940s and includes It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966), Heavy Metal (1981), Curse Of The Pink Panther (1983) and We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story (1993).

Oh My Darling, about a couple expecting the birth of their daughter, won Best Short Film at the Cannes Festival in 1978 and was nominated for an Oscar in 1979. Anna & Bella, an emotionally compelling film that tells the story of two sisters looking back on their lives, won the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 1985.

Heavy Metal is the 1981 adult animated sci-fi-fantasy film directed by Gerald Potterton, produced by Ivan Reitman and Leonard Mogel, who also was the publisher of Heavy Metal magazine, which was the basis for the film.

The film soundtrack featured music from Sammy Hagar ("Heavy Metal"), Blue Öyster Cult ("Veteran Of The Psychic Wars"), Cheap Trick ("Reach Out", and "I Must Be Dreamin'"), Nazareth ("Crazy (A Suitable Case For Treatment)"), Journey ("Open Arms"), Grand Funk Railroad ("Queen Bee"), and Black Sabbath ("The Mob Rules" - alternate version).