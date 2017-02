Australia’s Boris The Blade have released a video for the new track “Nihilist” available for viewing below. The track is featured on the band’s second album, Warpath, out now via Siege Music.

Warpath tracklisting:

“Warpath”

“Backstabber”

“Misery” (feat CJ McMahon)

“Nihilist”

“Omens” (feat Scott Lewis)

“Paralysed”

“Thorns”

“Devastator”

“Elixir” (feat Tim Goergen)

“Solace”

“Nihilist” video:

“Misery”:

“Warpath” video: