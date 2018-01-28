BORKNAGAR And Guitarist JENS F. RYLAND Part Ways

Norwegian epic black metal pioneers Borknagar have checked in with the following update:

"Borknagar and long time guitarist Jens F. Ryland have decided to part ways. We would like to thank and salute him for all the time we shared on and off stage the past 20 yrs. The very best of luck with all future endevours!

As a side note, Borknagar is currently working on a new album, roughly planned for a late 2018 or early 2019 release. More info soon!"

Borknagar released their 10th album, WinterThrice, in 2016.