BORKNAGAR Announce New Live Dates For Norway, Sweden; Latin American Tour Trailer Video Posted

Norwegian epic black metal pioneers, Borknagar, are soon to embark of a first tour of Latin America later this month and have also announced further live appearances in support of their latest studio album, Winter Thrice.

Borknagar’s Oystein G. Brun checked in with the following status update for the band: "Since back in the days, when I was a bewildered teenager reading Erich von Däniken's travelling journals about the Inca and Maya cultures in Latin America, I have been deeply fascinated by the continent. Däniken has proven to a charlatan, but my fascination and urge to travel this territory is still there - more so than ever. Finally the stars seem to be aligned and later this month we are heading out for our very first Latin American tour. We are so much looking forward to this musical adventure - in a true sense of the meaning.

“We are also truly looking forward to once again do the Inferno festival and our first visit to the amazing festival Karmøygeddon. Another highlight will be doing Gefle Metal fest, our very first performance in Sweden, believe it or not. This will indeed be a very special concert as Vintersorg will join us on stage for some songs, depending on his health situation, for the very first time since his serious accident back in 2014. I’m so much looking forward to sharing the stage with our brother in music once again!"

Tour dates:

March

22 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Hangar 110

24 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Teatro Odisseia

25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Mvseo Rock

28 - Santiago de Chile, Chile - Blondie

30 - Lima, Peru - The Blood

31 - Bogota, Colombia - TBA

April

1 - Panama City, Panama - Hangar 18

3 - Tegucigalpa, Honduras - Coliseo Nacional de Ingenieros

4 - San Salvador, El Salvador - La Cuna del Mágico

5 - Guatemala City, Guatemala - Salon Agayc

7 - Guadalajara, Mexico - C3 Stage

9 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

15 - Oslo, Norway - Inferno Festival

May

6 - Kopervik, Norway - Karmøygeddon Metal Festival

July

15 - Gävle, Sweden - Gefle Metal Festival

A video trailer for the Latin American run can be seen below:

(Photo - Martine Petra Photography & Dance)