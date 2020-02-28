BORKNAGAR Announce True North European Tour

Norway’s avant-garde black metal pioneers and innovators, Borknagar, continue to promote their 11th studio album, True North, released last fall via Century Media Records.

Next to the previously announced tour across North America for next month, Borknagar now announce an upcoming headlining run all over Europe for November-December 2020 with support from Saor and Cân Bardd.

Oystein G. Brun commented about the tour as follows: "We are truly proud and excited to finally announce the True North European tour 2020. With our fellow adventurers in Saor and Cân Bardd, we set sail in Wasaw on November 21st in order to head out for a journey that bring us throughout the whole of Europe, including two dates in the UK. And for the record, last time we played in UK was in 1998... 22 years ago! Needless to say that we are very much looking forward to this tour and hope to see all our friends, fans and associates join in on the True North adventure across Europe!"

Dates:

November

21 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka

22 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

24 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

25 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

26 - Essen, Germany - Turock

27 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Kavka

28 - London, UK - The Garage

29 - Sheffield, UK - HRH Viking Fest

December

1 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

2 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex

3 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

4 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda

5 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

6 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry Music

7 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge

8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann

9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

10 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room

11 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central

12 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting

More upcoming dates listed below.

March

19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Borknagar Live 2020:

May

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio / Nordic Noise

June

17-20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock Metal Festival

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

30 - Aug 1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air - Sold Out!

August

7 - Obermehler, Germany - Party.San Open Air

8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot Festival

29 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball

30 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)