BORKNAGAR Announce True North European Tour
February 28, 2020, an hour ago
Norway’s avant-garde black metal pioneers and innovators, Borknagar, continue to promote their 11th studio album, True North, released last fall via Century Media Records.
Next to the previously announced tour across North America for next month, Borknagar now announce an upcoming headlining run all over Europe for November-December 2020 with support from Saor and Cân Bardd.
Oystein G. Brun commented about the tour as follows: "We are truly proud and excited to finally announce the True North European tour 2020. With our fellow adventurers in Saor and Cân Bardd, we set sail in Wasaw on November 21st in order to head out for a journey that bring us throughout the whole of Europe, including two dates in the UK. And for the record, last time we played in UK was in 1998... 22 years ago! Needless to say that we are very much looking forward to this tour and hope to see all our friends, fans and associates join in on the True North adventure across Europe!"
Dates:
November
21 - Warsaw, Poland - Hydrozagadka
22 - Krakow, Poland - Kwadrat
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum
24 - Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz
25 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
26 - Essen, Germany - Turock
27 - Antwerpen, Belgium - Kavka
28 - London, UK - The Garage
29 - Sheffield, UK - HRH Viking Fest
December
1 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
2 - Toulouse, France - Le Rex
3 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
4 - Barcelona, Spain - Bóveda
5 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
6 - Parma, Italy - Campus Industry Music
7 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
8 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann
9 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
10 - Vienna, Austria - Viper Room
11 - Weinheim, Germany - Café Central
12 - Eindhoven, The Netherlands - Eindhoven Metal Meeting
More upcoming dates listed below.
March
19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
April
1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Borknagar Live 2020:
May
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio / Nordic Noise
June
17-20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock Metal Festival
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
30 - Aug 1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air - Sold Out!
August
7 - Obermehler, Germany - Party.San Open Air
8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
14 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot Festival
29 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball
30 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro
(Photo - Jørn Veberg)