BORKNAGAR - Postponed 2020 Devastation On The Nation North American Tour Dates Rescheduled For 2021: "Same Bands, Same Route"
March 20, 2020, an hour ago
Borknagar leader Øystein G. Brun has checked in with the following update:
"So happy to be part of a team that bow to no one, not even a pandemic virus! Daniel DeFonce at Devastation On The Nation and Rubén Barros at Talentnation did an utterly amazing job. Over 48 hours, in the midst of the havoc, they rebooked the entire USA tour to 2021. Same bands, same route. Respect.
The 2020 tour is postponed to February 11th to March 14th, 2021. Tickets bought can be refunded where bought, but we sincerely hope that all of you cling on to your still-valid ticket for the new dates in 2021, for a post-corona celebration. One for the history books.
Thank you for understanding and for the support! Stay safe and see you all in USA and Canada next year!"
Devastation On The Nation 2021 will feature Borknagar, Rotting Christ, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant.
Tour dates:
February
11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
March
2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720