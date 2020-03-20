BORKNAGAR - Postponed 2020 Devastation On The Nation North American Tour Dates Rescheduled For 2021: "Same Bands, Same Route"

Borknagar leader Øystein G. Brun has checked in with the following update:

"So happy to be part of a team that bow to no one, not even a pandemic virus! Daniel DeFonce at Devastation On The Nation and Rubén Barros at Talentnation did an utterly amazing job. Over 48 hours, in the midst of the havoc, they rebooked the entire USA tour to 2021. Same bands, same route. Respect.

The 2020 tour is postponed to February 11th to March 14th, 2021. Tickets bought can be refunded where bought, but we sincerely hope that all of you cling on to your still-valid ticket for the new dates in 2021, for a post-corona celebration. One for the history books.

Thank you for understanding and for the support! Stay safe and see you all in USA and Canada next year!"

Devastation On The Nation 2021 will feature Borknagar, Rotting Christ, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant.

Tour dates:

February

11 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

12 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

17 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

18 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

19 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

20 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

21 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

23 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

24 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

25 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

26 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

27 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

28 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

March

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

3 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

4 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

5 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

6 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

8 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

10 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

11 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red

13 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

14 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720







