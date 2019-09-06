BORKNAGAR Release Official Music Video For New Song "Up North"

Norway’s avant-garde metallers, Borknagar, arise at their most spirited and resplendent on their 11th studio album, True North, out on September 27. Today, Borknagar release the second single, “Up North”, with a video created by Costin Chioreanu / Twilight13Media, which can be seen below.

Øystein G. Brun commented about the track as follows: “’Up North’ being the brainchild of I.C.S. Vortex, we gave his longtime friend Costin Chioreanu the full artistic freedom to make a video for the song. The only requirement from the band’s side was that we wanted visual representation and empowerment of the lyrics. Over seasonal changes the lyrics deal with the circle of live, to constancy of energy in the universe and the fact that we are all stardust that momentary comes together to be you, me and everybody else on this vast and wondrous planet. We are truly impressed by Costin’s work! The way the visuals play around with the lyrical themes is a stroke of genius. This is art in the true sense of the word, where hard work, passion, heart and soul has made this a glorious piece of captivatinge eye-candy. We love it!”

And video director Costin Chioreanu added the following: "’Up North’ stole my heart from the very first listen. It’s probably the best song I ever worked with, both in terms of music and lyrics. It was so strange, when I started to read the lyrics, it seemed like were written by somebody studying my latest life-experiences. Not only that, many years ago a native American shaman recommended me to follow the North Star. I guess, with 'Up North' I got even closer!"

Next to the digital download and the LP version (black and colored), True North will be available in Europe as limited CD Digipak (+2 additional bonus tracks) in its first pressing run. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunderous"

"Up North"

"The Fire That Burns"

"Lights"

"Wild Father's Heart"

"Mount Rapture"

"Into The White"

"Tidal"

"Voices"

Bonus tracks:

"Wild Father’s Heart" (Instrumental Demo Version)

"Up North" (Demo Version)

"The Fire That Burns":

Borknagar live:

September

14 - Kristiansand, Norway - Southern Discomfort

December

6 - Madrid, Spain - Madrid Is The Dark

Lineup (pictured above, from left to right)

Øystein G. Brun - Clean and Electric Guitars

Lars A. Nedland - Keys and Vocals

ICS Vortex - Bass and Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums

Jostein Thomassen - Lead Guitars

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)