BORKNAGAR Release "Voices" Music Video; True North Album Out Now

Norway’s avant-garde metallers, Borknagar, arise at their most spirited and resplendent on their 11th studio album, True North, out now via Century Media Records.

Today, the band launch a video directed by Lars A. Nedland and Alexander Olsson / RedinkFrame for the album’s closing track, “Voices”. Check it out below.

Lars A. Nedland (main vocalist on “Voices”) commented about the track and its video as follows: “'Voices' is a song cut from a different cloth. It was made in one sitting, it was created backwards, and it came to life in a creative frenzy where it felt like it forced itself into existence rather than being consciously written. All the vocals were crafted over a single keyboard note and a simple clicktrack, and the song as it appears on the album is almost frighteningly close to the original demo recording, including many of the original demo vocal takes - though the music is further developed and masterfully enhanced by the eminent musicianship of my fellow Borknamen.

Thematically speaking, 'Voices' is both an elegy and an introspective celebration of freedom. It’s a musical rendering of longing and a directional push towards breaking the shackles of limitation. A lifetime of contemplation distilled into five minutes of music. I had images appearing in my mind as I was writing the music, so naturally those images had to come to life as a film to complement it. I have been directing for many years, so I took on the job of piecing everything together myself, in collaboration with Alex Olsson and the production company RedinkFrame. This is how the visual side of 'Voices' was born. Shot on Alexa with a wide assortment of lenses (including my favourite optical tool, Lensbaby) at 25, 50 and 200 fps, the result came in closer to my vision than I ever imagined possible. This is what voices look like. This is how I imagine their echoes linger in us.”

Next to the digital download and the LP version (black and colored), True North is available in Europe as limited CD Digipak (+2 additional bonus tracks) in its first pressing run. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunderous"

"Up North"

"The Fire That Burns"

"Lights"

"Wild Father's Heart"

"Mount Rapture"

"Into The White"

"Tidal"

"Voices"

Bonus tracks:

"Wild Father’s Heart" (Instrumental Demo Version)

"Up North" (Demo Version)

"Up North" video:

"The Fire That Burns":

Lineup (pictured above, from left to right)

Øystein G. Brun - Clean and Electric Guitars

Jostein Thomassen - Lead Guitars

Lars A. Nedland - Keys and Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums

ICS Vortex - Bass and Vocals

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)