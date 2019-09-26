BORKNAGAR's True North Album Unboxed; Video

Norway’s avant-garde metallers, Borknagar, arise at their most spirited and resplendent on their 11th studio album, True North, out tomorrow, Friday, September 27. Check out an unboxing video below:

Next to the digital download and the LP version (black and colored), True North will be available in Europe as limited CD Digipak (+2 additional bonus tracks) in its first pressing run. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunderous"

"Up North"

"The Fire That Burns"

"Lights"

"Wild Father's Heart"

"Mount Rapture"

"Into The White"

"Tidal"

"Voices"

Bonus tracks:

"Wild Father’s Heart" (Instrumental Demo Version)

"Up North" (Demo Version)

"Up North" video:

"The Fire That Burns":

Lineup (pictured above, from left to right)

Øystein G. Brun - Clean and Electric Guitars

Lars A. Nedland - Keys and Vocals

ICS Vortex - Bass and Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums

Jostein Thomassen - Lead Guitars

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)