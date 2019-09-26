BORKNAGAR's True North Album Unboxed; Video
September 26, 2019, 16 minutes ago
Norway’s avant-garde metallers, Borknagar, arise at their most spirited and resplendent on their 11th studio album, True North, out tomorrow, Friday, September 27. Check out an unboxing video below:
Next to the digital download and the LP version (black and colored), True North will be available in Europe as limited CD Digipak (+2 additional bonus tracks) in its first pressing run. Pre-order here.
Tracklisting:
"Thunderous"
"Up North"
"The Fire That Burns"
"Lights"
"Wild Father's Heart"
"Mount Rapture"
"Into The White"
"Tidal"
"Voices"
Bonus tracks:
"Wild Father’s Heart" (Instrumental Demo Version)
"Up North" (Demo Version)
"Up North" video:
"The Fire That Burns":
Lineup (pictured above, from left to right)
Øystein G. Brun - Clean and Electric Guitars
Lars A. Nedland - Keys and Vocals
ICS Vortex - Bass and Vocals
Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums
Jostein Thomassen - Lead Guitars
(Photo - Jørn Veberg)