BORKNAGAR Set September Release Date For True North Album; Artwork Revealed

The upcoming album by Norway’s avant-garde metallers Borknagar, entitled True North, will be released via Century Media Records/Sony Music on September 27. Following up 2016’s Winter Thrice release, the new Borknagar effort has once again been mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.

Borknagar founder and guitarist Øystein G. Brun comments: “This has indeed been a thunderous ride, and we are truly excited to finally start revealing some news about our upcoming album. We have spent almost 2 years writing, recording and producing True North and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved this time around. On behalf of the whole band, I can firmly say that we have pushed the limits of our musical exploration, while our musical roots have grown even deeper into the northern ground. This is the most diverse, powerful and grandiose Borknagar album to date! Let there be no doubt!

"Yet again we have been working with Thor Erik Dullum and Marcelo Vasco for cover and layout design. From the very beginning of the process, we wanted this album to have a very clear, crisp and organic cover that spearheads the cold and northern essence of the album. So what could be more natural than basing it on our very own Nordic surroundings? Furthermore, we are also very happy to reveal that we have extended our deal with Century Media Records. Onwards!”

Borknagar live:

June

22 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

August

15 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

December

6 - Madrid, Spain - Madrid Is The Dark

Lineup (pictured above, from left to right)

Øystein G. Brun - Clean and Electric Guitars

Lars A. Nedland - Keys and Vocals

ICS Vortex - Bass and Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums

Jostein Thomassen - Lead Guitars

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)