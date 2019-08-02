BORKNAGAR Streaming New Song "The Fire That Burns"; More True North Album Details Revealed

Norway’s avant-garde metallers, Borknagar, arise at their most spirited and resplendent on their 11th studio album, True North, out on September 27. Today, Borknagar release the single, “The Fire That Burns”, as a first impression from the upcoming album.

Øystein G. Brun comments: “Finally, the very first single from our upcoming album True North is unleashed upon the world, entitled 'The Fire That Burns'. On the verge of releasing our 11th album, we’re naturally bound to reflect some about our lengthy past, all the music we have created and all the fights we have fought. In the name of music. Still we are here after 25+ years, stand firm on our musical visions and ready to boot up for yet another musical journey - wherever that may lead in this vast and wondrous world. So when deciding the first song to be released, 'The Fire That Burns' was an easy pick. Not because the song represents True North as a whole, neither because of the song represents some sort of musical peak. True North is way too diverse for such a pick and please concept. But rather it was chosen because of the nature of the song. Musically it’s true towards the musical heritage of Borknagar, and last but not least, the song deals with 'The Fire That Burns'. Forever. The very spark that makes life a greater probability than death. Enjoy and rock on!”

Next to the digital download and the LP version (black and colored), True North will be available in Europe as limited CD Digipak (+2 additional bonus tracks) in its first pressing run. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Thunderous"

"Up North"

"The Fire That Burns"

"Lights"

"Wild Father's Heart"

"Mount Rapture"

"Into The White"

"Tidal"

"Voices"

Bonus tracks:

"Wild Father’s Heart" (Instrumental Demo Version)

"Up North" (Demo Version)

Borknagar live:

August

15 - Falun, Sweden - Sabaton Open Air

September

14 - Kristiansand, Norway - Southern Discomfort

December

6 - Madrid, Spain - Madrid Is The Dark

Lineup (pictured above, from left to right)

Øystein G. Brun - Clean and Electric Guitars

Lars A. Nedland - Keys and Vocals

ICS Vortex - Bass and Vocals

Bjørn Dugstad Rønnow - Drums

Jostein Thomassen - Lead Guitars

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)