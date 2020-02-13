BORKNAGAR Update Tour Itinerary; North American Tour Kicks Off In March
February 13, 2020, 21 minutes ago
Norway’s avant-garde black metal pioneers and innovators, Borknagar, continue to promote their 11th studio album, True North, released via Century Media Records. Coming up next, Borknagar have announced their much overdue return to North American shores next month together with Rotting Christ and Wolfheart as part of the Devastation On The Nation.
Here is what Borknagar's Oystein G. Brun said about the tour: “We are truly delighted to be part of the Devastation On The Nation tour 2020! The tour we did with Emperor back in 1999 was one of our definitive highlights throughout the years, and since then we have longing to get back for a proper tour across the North American continent.
"Now, that is a reality ahead, and we are so much looking forward to get going with this massive tour on March 19th together with our fellow gunslingers in Rotting Christ, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant. This will be huge, let’s make some musical history!”
Additionally, Borknagar have announced several high-profile festival appearances in Europe. A list of all upcoming dates follows.
March
19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall
25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater
26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room
27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre
28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
April
1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques
2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil
3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar
4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel
5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall
7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies
8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco
10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live
15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live
16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar
17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Borknagar Live 2020:
May
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio / Nordic Noise
June
17-20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock Metal Festival
21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
July
30 - Aug 1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air - Sold Out!
August
7 - Obermehler, Germany - Party.San Open Air
8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave
14 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot Festival
29 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball
30 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro
November
28-29 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy / HRH Vikings
(Photo - Jørn Veberg)