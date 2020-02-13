BORKNAGAR Update Tour Itinerary; North American Tour Kicks Off In March

Norway’s avant-garde black metal pioneers and innovators, Borknagar, continue to promote their 11th studio album, True North, released via Century Media Records. Coming up next, Borknagar have announced their much overdue return to North American shores next month together with Rotting Christ and Wolfheart as part of the Devastation On The Nation.

Here is what Borknagar's Oystein G. Brun said about the tour: “We are truly delighted to be part of the Devastation On The Nation tour 2020! The tour we did with Emperor back in 1999 was one of our definitive highlights throughout the years, and since then we have longing to get back for a proper tour across the North American continent.

"Now, that is a reality ahead, and we are so much looking forward to get going with this massive tour on March 19th together with our fellow gunslingers in Rotting Christ, Wolfheart, Abigail Williams, and Imperial Triumphant. This will be huge, let’s make some musical history!”

Additionally, Borknagar have announced several high-profile festival appearances in Europe. A list of all upcoming dates follows.

March

19 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

20 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

21 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

22 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

25 - Denver, CO - The Roxy Theater

26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

27 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theatre

28 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

29 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

31 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

April

1 - Montreal, QC - Foufounes Electriques

2 - Quebec City, QC - Le D'Auteuil

3 - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus Bar

4 - Manchester, NH - Jewel

5 - College Park, MD - MilkBoy ArtHouse

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Hall

7 - Lexington, KY - Cosmic Charlies

8 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

9 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco

10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

13 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

14 - Fort Worth, TX - Rail Club Live

15 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

16 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar

17 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

19 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720

Borknagar Live 2020:

May

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio / Nordic Noise

June

17-20 - Nummijärvi, Finland - Nummirock Metal Festival

21 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

July

30 - Aug 1 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air - Sold Out!

August

7 - Obermehler, Germany - Party.San Open Air

8 - Leeuwarden, Netherlands - Into The Grave

14 - Borre, Norway - Midgardsblot Festival

29 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Eightball

30 - Athens, Greece - Kyttaro

November

28-29 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy / HRH Vikings

(Photo - Jørn Veberg)