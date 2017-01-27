BORKNAGAR - Winter Thrice Tour Dates Announced For Latin America

Norwegian epic black metal pioneers Borknagar have announced Winter Thrice tour dates for Latin America. Their schedule is available below, venues will be announced soon.

Borknagar released their 10th studio album, Winter Thrice, on January 22nd, 2016 via Century Media Records worldwide.

The band released a promotional video for the album’s title track, directed by David Solbjerg and Kjetil Kolbjørnsrud of Twitchy Films. The clip features former/original vocalist and Ulver-mastermind Kristoffer Rygg on guest vocals.

Øystein G. Brun comments on the video: “Finally it’s time to present our brand new video for the song “Winter Thrice”. Being the title track for the 10th album, we wanted this to be something special. We are indeed a special band. The song and the video features all the 4 vocalists throughout our 20 years of adventure, including Kristoffer Rygg, aka Garm, who was our very first vocalist back in the days. The video was produced by the eminent team from Twitchy Films and was captured at various locations in Norway; first and foremost at the amazing Midgard Historiske Senter at Borre, but also in the furious wilderness of the wintry Telemark. We all laid our hearts into this project, we hope that shines through! Enjoy and happy holidays!”

Winter Thrice tracklisting:

“The Rhymes Of The Mountain”

“Winter Thrice”

“Cold Runs The River”

“Panorama”

“When Chaos Calls”

“Erodent”

“Noctilucent”

“Terminus”

“The Rhymes Of The Mountain” lyric video:

Øystein G. Brun – Clean and Electric Guitars

Vintersorg – Grim Vocals, Clean Vocals and Choirs

Jens F. Ryland – Lead Guitars

ICS Vortex – Bass, Clean Vocals and Choirs

Lars A. Nedland – Keys, Clean Vocals and Choirs

Baard Kolstad – Drums