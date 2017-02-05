BORN AGAIN Issue "New Generation" Video

French metal outfit Born Again has released the official video for "New Generation", the opening track of their forthcoming album Strike With Power.

Strike With Power will be released on February 24th via Massacre Records. It was mixed and mastered by Pierre-Emmanuel Pélisson at Studio PE. Stan W Decker is responsible for the cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

"New Generation"

"Strike With Power"

"Preachers Of The Night"

"Betrayal"

"We Feed The Fire"

"Angel In Black"

"Deal With The Devil"

"Wings Of Hate"

"No Class"

"Dawn Of The Gods"

"Betrayal" lyric video:

Visit the official Born Again Facebook page for further details.