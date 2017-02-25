BORN AGAIN Streaming Cover Of MOTÖRHEAD’s “No Class”

French metal outfit Born Again is streaming their cover of Motörhead’s “No Class”, featured on their new album, Strike With Power, out now via Massacre Records. Listen to “No Class” below.

Strike With Power was mixed and mastered by Pierre-Emmanuel Pélisson at Studio PE. Stan W Decker is responsible for the cover artwork.

Tracklisting:

"New Generation"

"Strike With Power"

"Preachers Of The Night"

"Betrayal"

"We Feed The Fire"

"Angel In Black"

"Deal With The Devil"

"Wings Of Hate"

"No Class"

"Dawn Of The Gods"

"No Class”:

"New Generation" video:

"Betrayal" lyric video:

