BORN OF OSIRIS Debut "Under The Gun" Official Live Music Video

Born Of Osiris have released a live video for "Under The Gun", featured on the band's new album, The Simulation, out now via Sumerian Records. Order the album by clicking here.

Next month, Born Of Osiris will embark upon a co-headlining tour of Australia with Chelsea Grin, confirmed shows are as listed:

June

20 - Soundlounge - Currumbin, Australia

22 - The Brightside - Brisbane, Australia

23 - The Newcastle Hotel - Islington, Australia

24 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia

25 - The Basement - Belconnen, Australia

27 - The Corner Hotel - Richmond, Australia

28 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia

29 - Amplifier Bar - Perth, Australia

For further details, visit Born Of Osiris on Facebook.