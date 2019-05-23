BORN OF OSIRIS Debut "Under The Gun" Official Live Music Video
Born Of Osiris have released a live video for "Under The Gun", featured on the band's new album, The Simulation, out now via Sumerian Records. Order the album by clicking here.
Next month, Born Of Osiris will embark upon a co-headlining tour of Australia with Chelsea Grin, confirmed shows are as listed:
June
20 - Soundlounge - Currumbin, Australia
22 - The Brightside - Brisbane, Australia
23 - The Newcastle Hotel - Islington, Australia
24 - Crowbar - Sydney, Australia
25 - The Basement - Belconnen, Australia
27 - The Corner Hotel - Richmond, Australia
28 - Lion Arts Factory - Adelaide, Australia
29 - Amplifier Bar - Perth, Australia
For further details, visit Born Of Osiris on Facebook.