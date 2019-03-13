BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE MCKINNEY Launches New Track “The Sun And The Wind”

March 13, 2019, 13 minutes ago

news riff notes lee mckinney

BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE MCKINNEY Launches New Track “The Sun And The Wind”

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now McKinney showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo release Infinite Mind, which is set for a March 29th via Sumerian Records. With Infinite Mind, McKinney taps into a number of varied musical styles with each track and this all-instrumental offering is an exciting ride from start to finish.

New track, “The Sun And The Wind”, is streaming below.

Find preorder bundles at Sumerian Records.



Featured Audio

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

CANDLEMASS – “Astorolus – The Great Octopus” (Napalm)

Featured Video

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

GETAWAY VAN - "Lord I've Been Running"

Latest Reviews