BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE MCKINNEY Launches New Track “The Sun And The Wind”

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now McKinney showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo release Infinite Mind, which is set for a March 29th via Sumerian Records. With Infinite Mind, McKinney taps into a number of varied musical styles with each track and this all-instrumental offering is an exciting ride from start to finish.

New track, “The Sun And The Wind”, is streaming below.

Find preorder bundles at Sumerian Records.