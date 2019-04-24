BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE McKINNEY Posts New Mini-Documentary Outlining Debut Solo Release; Video

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now he showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo title, Infinite Mind, out now via Sumerian Records. Order the album here, and listen to snippets of all tracks on the album, below.

With Infinite Mind, McKinney taps into a number of varied musical styles with each track and this all-instrumental offering is an exciting ride from start to finish.

A brand-new, mini-documentary can now be viewed below. Hear McKinney break-down his Infinite Mind and the many facets to this expansive release.

Tracklisting:

"A Clock Without A Craftsman"

"Amanuensis"

"Rising Tide"

"The Sun And The Wind"

"A Neverending Explosion"

"Astrolabe"

"Truthsayer"

"Infinite Mind"

Mini-Documentary:

Song snippets:

"A Neverending Explosion":

"The Sun And The Wind"