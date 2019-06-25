BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE McKINNEY Posts "The Sun And The Wind" Drum Playthrough Video Featuring Aaron Stechauner

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now he showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo title, Infinite Mind, out now via Sumerian Records. Watch a drum playthrough video for "The Sun And The Wind", below.

Tracklisting:

"A Clock Without A Craftsman"

"Amanuensis"

"Rising Tide"

"The Sun And The Wind"

"A Neverending Explosion"

"Astrolabe"

"Truthsayer"

"Infinite Mind"

