BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE McKINNEY Posts "The Sun And The Wind" Drum Playthrough Video Featuring Aaron Stechauner
June 25, 2019, 40 minutes ago
Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now he showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo title, Infinite Mind, out now via Sumerian Records. Watch a drum playthrough video for "The Sun And The Wind", below.
Tracklisting:
"A Clock Without A Craftsman"
"Amanuensis"
"Rising Tide"
"The Sun And The Wind"
"A Neverending Explosion"
"Astrolabe"
"Truthsayer"
"Infinite Mind"
"The Sun And The Wind" drum playthrough:
Mini-Documentary:
Song snippets:
"A Neverending Explosion":
"The Sun And The Wind"