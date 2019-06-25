BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE McKINNEY Posts "The Sun And The Wind" Drum Playthrough Video Featuring Aaron Stechauner

June 25, 2019, 40 minutes ago

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now he showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo title, Infinite Mind, out now via Sumerian Records. Watch a drum playthrough video for "The Sun And The Wind", below.

Tracklisting:

"A Clock Without A Craftsman"
"Amanuensis"
"Rising Tide"
"The Sun And The Wind"
"A Neverending Explosion"
"Astrolabe"
"Truthsayer"
"Infinite Mind"

"The Sun And The Wind" drum playthrough:

Mini-Documentary:

Song snippets:

"A Neverending Explosion":

"The Sun And The Wind"



