BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE McKINNEY Streaming Snippets Of All Tracks From Infinite Mind Solo Album

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now he showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo title, Infinite Mind, which is set for a March 29th release via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen to snippets of all tracks on the album, below.

With Infinite Mind, McKinney taps into a number of varied musical styles with each track and this all-instrumental offering is an exciting ride from start to finish.

Tracklisting:

"A Clock Without A Craftsman"

"Amanuensis"

"Rising Tide"

"The Sun And The Wind"

"A Neverending Explosion"

"Astrolabe"

"Truthsayer"

"Infinite Mind"

Song snippets:

"A Neverending Explosion":

"The Sun And The Wind"