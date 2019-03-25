BORN OF OSIRIS Guitarist LEE McKINNEY Streaming Snippets Of All Tracks From Infinite Mind Solo Album

March 25, 2019, an hour ago

Lee McKinney is already well-known, per his band Born Of Osiris, but now he showcases his true well-rounded guitar song-writing arsenal with the expansive solo title, Infinite Mind, which is set for a March 29th release via Sumerian Records. Pre-order the album here, and listen to snippets of all tracks on the album, below.

With Infinite Mind, McKinney taps into a number of varied musical styles with each track and this all-instrumental offering is an exciting ride from start to finish.

Tracklisting:

"A Clock Without A Craftsman"
"Amanuensis"
"Rising Tide"
"The Sun And The Wind"
"A Neverending Explosion"
"Astrolabe"
"Truthsayer"
"Infinite Mind"

Song snippets:

"A Neverending Explosion":

"The Sun And The Wind"



