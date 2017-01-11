BORN OF OSIRIS Streaming New Song “Glorious Day” From Upcoming Re-Recorded Debut Album

Born Of Osiris are streaming the new song, “Glorious Day”, featured on their upcoming release, The Eternal Reign, out on February 24th via Sumerian Records.

In regards to The Eternal Reign (The New Reign completely re-recorded and re-envisioned, including the brand new song “Glorious Day”), guitarist Lee McKinney comments: “We are beyond excited to break the silence on what we've been up to this past year. 10 years ago we were seniors in high school in Chicago and spent our spring break recording a record that we had no idea would massively impact our lives. The New Reign was something we all believed in, and for that reason we were all anxious and curious to see how it would be taken.

“This past year we decided to re-record our debut. I know what you're thinking.... "they took the album and sent it to someone else to re-mix / re-master and they are going to re-package and re-sell it." Wrong! We went to the studio, re-recorded the entire thing, changed guitar riffs/drum parts/bass/vocals and even recorded a new song that I wish made it onto the original version 10 years ago. This song "Glorious Day" was made before some of the other songs that made the original recording.

“I must say, it's crazy to still be in our 20's and be on a 10 year anniversary. I'm so thankful for this... and I must thank the fans for supporting us every step of the way, as well as Sumerian Records for believing in us all of this time.

“So to go along with such a monumental occasion, we give you The New Reign Tour to go along with this release. We are going to play this record for you now that we as a band and production are better and tighter than ever. Joining us, Volumes, and some more new friends on what should be one of the most meaningful Born Of Osiris tours to date.”

Sumerian Founder, Ash Avildsen states: “The New Reign was a seminal album for both Born Of Osiris and Sumerian Records. 10 years later, it is getting a well-deserved rebirth as they have re-created it from scratch. I believe fans, old and new, will be excited to hear these songs come to life re-imagined both musically and production wise."

Tracklisting:

“Rosecrance”

“Empires Erased”

“Open Arms To Damnation”

“Abstract Art”

“The New Reign”

“Brace Legs”

“Bow Down”

“The Takeover”

“Glorious Day”

“Glorious Day”:

The New Reign Tour runs from February 17th - March 19th. Dates and tickets here.