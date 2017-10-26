BOSON Streaming New Song “Shadowlands”

Minneapolis bred sludge-metal band, Boson, will release their debut, full-length album, Domain Of Ember, on November 3rd via Anxious & Angry Records. The album’s opening track, “Shadowlands”, is available for streaming below.

Guitarist/Vocalist, Jim Adolphson talks about the new song: “‘Shadowlands’ is a really good example of a lot of elements we like to us as a band. Trying to combine melody and dense harmony with aggression can be a really challenging thing and I'm really happy with how that turned out on this particular track. It's also one of my favorites to play live, especially with the big build from the quiet section in the middle.”

With Domain Of Ember, Boson has made their entry into the metal scene armed with massive, sludging-riffs and searing, intense vocals. Melding elements of atmospheric post-metal, doom-metal and hardcore, the band wields a monstrous sound that finds a unique balance between melody and cacophony.

Adolphson adds: “We started Boson so we could play loud, heavy music and have fun doing it. We wanted to find ways to come up with music that made you want to get stoned and bang your head a little bit without trying too hard to be difficult and cerebral.”

Tracklisting:

“Shadowlands”

“Mass Of The Phoenix”

“Echo Of The Mute Stars”

“Heaven's Black Corners”

“Eye Of The Augur”

“Prayer of Ash”

“Shadowlands”:

“Mass Of The Phoenix”:

Pre-order Domain Of Ember at anxiousandangry.com, or Bandcamp.