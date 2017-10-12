BOSON To Release Domain Of Ember Album Next Month; “Mass Of The Phoenix” Track Streaming

Minneapolis bred sludge-metal band, Boson, will release their debut, full-length album, Domain Of Ember, on November 3rd via Anxious & Angry Records. Today, the band has premiered the album’s first new track, “Mass Of he Phoenix”, available for streaming below.

Guitarist/Vocalist, Jim Adolphson talks about the new song: “This song was one of the last tracks that we worked on before entering into the studio and by far had some of the most intense energy when writing it. It took a few months to come to what became the final draft of “Mass of the Phoenix” because we kept running into roadblocks in matching the vibe of the main riff. Once the final version came to be, it seemed like the lyrical content just kind of presented itself in a weird way to me. I have always been pulled in by occultism, especially occult rituals that required death and mutilation.

I was reading The Book Of Lies at the time and came across this ritual that involved the participant eating what was called "The Cake Of Light". The cake included bodily fluids and required the participant to cut their chest and use their own blood as one of the ingredients. From a lyrical standpoint, I used the ritual as sort of a meditation of releasing negative emotions in the darkest and most vile way possible. This particular ritual seemed to be the most appropriate vessel.

When it came time to decide on possible vocal ideas, Chase Mason from Gatecreeper came to mind immediately. His voice is so fucking nasty and heavy sounding that I felt he would be the perfect fit to tie up the end of the song as a layer alongside my voice. He nailed the part, and absolutely made the ending so much heavier than I could have done by myself. ‘Mass Of The Phoenix’ is one of the tracks I am most proud of on Domain Of Ember.”

With Domain Of Ember, Boson has made their entry into the metal scene armed with massive, sludging-riffs and searing, intense vocals. Melding elements of atmospheric post-metal, doom-metal and hardcore, the band wields a monstrous sound that finds a unique balance between melody and cacophony.

Adolphson adds: “We started Boson so we could play loud, heavy music and have fun doing it. We wanted to find ways to come up with music that made you want to get stoned and bang your head a little bit without trying too hard to be difficult and cerebral.”

Tracklisting:

“Shadowlands”

“Mass Of The Phoenix”

“Echo Of The Mute Stars”

“Heaven's Black Corners”

“Eye Of The Augur”

“Prayer of Ash”

“Mass Of The Phoenix”:

Stream “Mass of the Phoenix” Now At DecibelMagazine.com: http://bit.ly/2gzRzdT

Pre-order Domain Of Ember at anxiousandangry.com, or Bandcamp.

Boson will be performing a hometown show in Minneapolis at Eagles Club 34 on October 20th along with Blue Ox, Senior Fellows and Circadian Ritual.