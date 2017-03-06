BOSTON Announce North American Hyper Space Tour Dates With JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS

Music legends Boston continue their Hyper Space Tour this summer with the iconic Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, for an additional 21 cities, presented by Live Nation. Performances with Joan Jett will begin on Wednesday, June 14th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre, and continue eastward across North America. Itinerary below.

Pre-sale for Boston and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts fan club members begins Tuesday, March 7th at 10 AM, local, through Thursday, March 9th at 10 PM local time. General on-sale begins Friday, March 10th at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app.

Says Boston’s Tom Scholz: “I am thrilled to have Joan and her band on tour with us this summer. Not only is she an amazing rock and roll performing artist, but even more exciting to me is that she is a fellow vegetarian and shares compassion for animal welfare."

Tour dates:

June

14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

18 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland

30 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion

July

2 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center

5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

7 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI

8 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

9 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

19 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

25 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

27 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

28 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

(Photo - Bostonband.com)