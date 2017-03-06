BOSTON Announce North American Hyper Space Tour Dates With JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS
March 6, 2017, 37 minutes ago
Music legends Boston continue their Hyper Space Tour this summer with the iconic Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, for an additional 21 cities, presented by Live Nation. Performances with Joan Jett will begin on Wednesday, June 14th in Mountain View, CA at Shoreline Amphitheatre, and continue eastward across North America. Itinerary below.
Pre-sale for Boston and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts fan club members begins Tuesday, March 7th at 10 AM, local, through Thursday, March 9th at 10 PM local time. General on-sale begins Friday, March 10th at LiveNation.com and on the Live Nation app.
Says Boston’s Tom Scholz: “I am thrilled to have Joan and her band on tour with us this summer. Not only is she an amazing rock and roll performing artist, but even more exciting to me is that she is a fellow vegetarian and shares compassion for animal welfare."
Tour dates:
June
14 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
16 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
18 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
28 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland
30 - Dallas, TX - Starplex Pavilion
July
2 - Noblesville, IN - Klipsch Music Center
5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL
7 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - CHI
8 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights
9 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
11 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
19 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre
20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
23 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
25 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
27 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
28 - Pittsburgh, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater
30 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
(Photo - Bostonband.com)