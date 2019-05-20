Boston’s THE OFFERING Announce Home Album

The Offering from Boston are thrilled to announce the release of their debut album, HOME, on August 2nd , 2019. The foursome have warmed crowds for diverse acts such as Primal Fear, Rhapsody Of Fire, Prong, 36 Crazyfists, and have been a fan-favorite at the main stage of the New England Metal & Hardcore Festival. They’ve completed several national US tours, most recently a 2018 fall run with industrial shock-rock outfit Genitorturers and dance rock outfit Echo Black.

The Offering’s fearless exploration of expression takes the listeners to the extremes of the human condition and down the well to honesty.

Furious, vengeful, and self-loathing. The Offering’s endless emotional meat grinder of musical malice and lyrical intention forces the band into versatile and unexplored corners of extreme music. Borrowing from every corner in the metal world, the band effortlessly travels between all styles of heavy music: thrash and power, nu and hardcore, black and death, classic and modern, all while refusing to compromise the intricacies of songwriting. The band’s focus is made clear; to rise above genre and to focus on the only thing that matters for metal in this era: evolution.

Gathering together from every corner of the United States the band features Alexander Richichi on vocals, Nishad George on guitar, Spencer Metela on bass, and Steve Finn on drums. The Offering partly tracked HOME at Carriage House Studios in Stamford CT, a place where diverse pop, rock and metal artists recorded influential albums including Pantera, Fates Warning, Overkill, Deftones, BoySetsFire or Sugar. HOME was then mixed and mastered by Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman (Dimmu Borgir, In Flames, Opeth, Arch Enemy, Bring Me The Horizon, Architects and many more).

Fredrik Nordström about HOME: “This is the most crazy and insane music I ever worked with, I love it!”

Tracklisting:

“Waste Away”

“Lovesick”

“Ultraviolence”

“A Dance With Diana”

“Failure (S.O.S.)”

“Hysteria”

“Glory”

“Home”

A first taste of HOME including a lyric video will be released shortly and the band is currently looking into European touring, so stay tuned for more news.