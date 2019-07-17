BOURBON CROW - All Three Albums To Be Issued On Vinyl With New Artwork, Pre-Orders Available

Bourbon Crow - the outlaw country project comprised of Rayen Belchere and Wednesday 13 - are issuing their three studio albums on vinyl, complete with all new artwork.

"Only one more week to add your last vinyl. Get 1 or all 3 with pre-order perks! The perks will not be shown, but here’s the first reveal of the limited edition new covers designed by Brett Williams you all will get! Don’t miss out! Pre-orders stop in less than a week or when supplies run out!" Visit bourboncrow.bigcartel.com to secure your copies.

Highway To Hangovers (originally released in 2006)

Tracklisting:

"Alcohol Express"

"A Bed In The Desert"

"Dead Body And A Bottle Of Beam"

"Drink Till You Ain't Ugly Anymore"

"Suck My Dixie"

"Alcohol Is Awesome"

"Bolts In This Redneck"

"Headed For The Altar"

"I'm Not Hungover"

"Lord Put My Girl In A Grave"

"I Wanna Go"

"Rid The Devil From Me"

"I Wish I Cared"

"Fryin Up Them Eggs" (Bonus Song)

Long Way To The Bottom (originally released in 2009)

Tracklisting:

"Haulin' Ass"

"Those Southern Times"

"Pour On Rain"

"Take A Bullet For You"

"Long Way To The Bottom"

"Life Of Crime"

"You Have No Friends"

"Ol' Whisky Mountain"

"You And Me"

"In The Mood For A Drinking Song"

Off The Wagon On The Rocks (originally released in 2015)

Tracklisting:

"Alcohol"

"Nature Boy (The Ballad Of Ric Flair)"

"Wish Upon A Bar"

"Life I Live"

"Hard Drinking Man"

"Chick Fil A"

"Fuck You"

"Wishful Drinking"

"One More Round"

"I Hope They Serve Jack Daniels In Hell"

"Alcohol Poison"

