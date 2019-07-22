BOURBON CROW Encourage Others To Use Their Songs At No Cost

Bourbon Crow - the outlaw country project comprised of Rayen Belchere and Wednesday 13 - has issued the following statement:

"For the record, if you’re an indie film maker, podcaster, comedy writer or whatever the fuck. You never have to ask our permission to use our music in your work. Just share it with us so we can help you spread the word. This community is for us all, and if BC can help you reach that next ladder rung, then fucking do it! We got y’alls back! We know what that hand up is like, and if our music or platform can help you, then rock that shit! We paid the cost to own our masters and give that hand up... Together we can do a lot of epic shit! Consider us honored to be apart of YOUR journey," says Rayen.

A brief sampling of Bourbon Crow's music can be heard below.

"In The Mood For A Drinking Song":

"I Hope They Serve Jack Daniels In Hell":

"Drink Til You Ain't Ugly":

Although there isn't any new Bourbon Crow music on the horizon, both Rayen Belchere and Wednesday 13 are preparing upcoming solo albums.

