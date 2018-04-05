BOURBON CROW - New Live Album, D.U.I. Live From Toronto, Available Now

Bourbon Crow - comprised of Rayen Belchere and Wednesday 13 - present D.U.I. Live From Toronto. Recorded January 28, 2017 at The Rockpile, this must hear release is now available via iTunes and other online services.

Prior to releasing D.U.I. Live From Toronto, Bourbon Crow "thought it would be a good idea to record a 'Warning PSA' called 'Drink Sorta Responsibly'." You can listen to it via the audio player below, download it or stream it for free via SoundCloud.

D.U.I. Live In Toronto cover art and tracklisting:

"A Dead Body And A Bottle Of Beam"

Talking Shit 1

"Drink Till You Ain't Ugly"

Talking Shit 2

"You Have No Friends, You're A Piece Of Shit"

Talking Shit 3

"Long Way To The Bottom"

Talking Shit 4

"Nature Boy, The Ballad Of Ric Flair"

Talking Shit 5

"Pour On Rain"

Talking Shit 6

"Headed For The Alter"

Talking Shit 7

"One More Round"

Talking Shit 8

"Suck My Dixie"

"O.J. Did It"

"Alcohol Is Awesome"

For further details, visit Bourbon Crow on Facebook.